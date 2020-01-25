Woman fatally shoots man, injures 2 others before turning gun on herself at Lisle cigar bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LISLE, Ill. — A woman, 51, fatally shot a man and injured two others before turning the gun on herself at a suburban Lisle cigar bar Friday night.

Lisle police responded to a call of a shooting at Humidor Cigar Lounge at the 1600 block of Odgen Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 51-year-old woman dead and three men injured. One of the men, who was also 51, died at the hospital.

Police said surveillance video shows a group of people watching a big screen TV inside a media room at the bar. The woman, who was sitting behind the group then stands up, pulls out a gun and shoots the 51-year-old man in the head. She then shoots the other two men before fatally shooting herself in the head.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and searching for a motive.

It is unknown if the women knew the men.

The two men who were injured are recovering at Edward Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.