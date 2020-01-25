× Winter Weather Advisory has been discontinued – a few slick spots still possible this evening/overnight

Update 3:45PM CST…

The Winter Weather Advisory for the Chicago area has been discontinued. Precipitation is very light, generally a wet snow/drizzle mix and this should continue into the overnight hours. Snow accumulation has for all practical purposes ended.

As the evening progresses, temperatures could drop below 32-degrees into the upper 20s, so if you are traveling or on foot, beware that some slick spots could still develop with the fine drizzle/wet snow mix or form on wet surfaces.

Low pressure will continue to move east out of Lower Michigan into the Canadian Ontario province tonight and the “wrap-around” precipitation on the backside of the departing low pressure will gradually diminish and end from the west over the Chicago area.