For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Steady temps on the way after busy start to weekend
-
Breezy Sunday on the way before steady temps
-
Colder temps, rain on the way after warmer-than-usual Sunday
-
Warmup on the way after weekend winter storm
-
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
-
Temps in the 50s on the way
-
-
Dry weather on the way after Saturday’s winter storm
-
Chilly Wednesday on the way before rain, snow arrives this weekend
-
Rainy, windy Monday on the way after nice weekend
-
Evening light snow, freezing drizzle; temps in the 30s
-
After windy Wednesday, calm Thanksgiving in store before weekend rain
-
-
Mild weekend and then a big drop in temps
-
Drop in temperatures provides frigid Sunday after snow, sleet opened weekend
-
Weekend to start with snow, then a warmup