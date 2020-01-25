× Has there ever been a winter where October or November snowfall totals were the highest of the winter season?

Dear Tom,

Nick Recchia, River Grove

Dear Nick,

Checking the city’s snowfall climatology dating back to the fall of 1884, October has never been the snowiest month of any snowfall season. Though extremely rare, November has taken the honors, just twice, during the winters of 2015-16 and 1940-41. In November 2015, the city recorded 11.2 inches of snow, all of it falling in a pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm on Nov. 20-21. The largest monthly total the rest of the winter was 6.3 inches in January. The only other time November claimed seasonal snow totals was in 1940 when 14.8 inches fell, more than the runner-up months of February with 11.2 inches and March with 11.7 inches.