Figueroa lifts St. John’s over DePaul 79-66

Posted 4:39 PM, January 25, 2020, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on during the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Wintrust Arena on December 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — LJ Figueroa scored a career-high 28 points as St. John’s topped DePaul 79-66 on Saturday. Mustapha Heron added 20 points for the Red Storm.

Rasheem Dunn had 13 points and eight rebounds for St. John’s (13-8, 2-6 Big East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Julian Champagnie added 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Charlie Moore had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (13-7, 1-6). Paul Reed added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 15 points.

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. St. John’s defeated DePaul 74-67 on Jan. 11. St. John’s plays Villanova at home on Tuesday. DePaul faces Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.