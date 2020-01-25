× Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane win the NHL’s first Shooting Stars challenges

ST. LOUIS – He’s a familiar face at the NHL All-Star Game, so it’s fitting that he got to take part in a new tradition for the midseason classic.

Like he has in a number of competitions in his career, Patrick Kane came home with the win in the inaugural event in St. Louis.

The Blackhawks forward won the first Shooting Stars Challenge at the Enterprise Center on Friday evening. New for the 2020 All-Star weekend, players shot at targets on the ice from the stands, standing on a platform 30 feet above and behind the goal.

Kane would get 22 points in the first round but would go to a playoff against the Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and the Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly. The other two players missed their attempt at the ten-point goal in the middle of the ice, but Kane shot was able to hit the two-point marker behind it to give him the win.

With many in the crowd fans of the hometown Blues, Kane received a healthy amount of boos after the victory, but it didn’t dampen his spirits as he stars another All-Star Weekend.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Kane has been apart of the midseason classic and the ninth time in his career. Kane will take the ice in the 3-on-3 tournament with the Central Division All-Stars, who will face the Pacific Division at 8:15 PM Friday. They’ll meet the winner of the Metropolitan-Atlantic Division game for the title, which Kane has yet to win since the game switched to this format in 2016.

But at least the forward has one victory on the weekend as Kane started off the new tradition in style.