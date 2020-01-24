Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 6-inches issued for Chicago area starting Friday night

Posted 3:59 AM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 06:07AM, January 24, 2020

CHICAGO — This Friday evening through Saturday a Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow is in effect for Chicago area Counties in northeast Illinois along and north of Interstate-80 (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map).

Hazardous travel conditions will exist for an extended period – the least amount of snow 2-inches or less may occur right along the Lake Michigan shoreline with amounts increasing to 6-inches, possibly even an inch or two more farther inland. The snow will have a high moisture content and be difficult to shovel/move.

As a center of low pressure moves north, passing just to the east of Chicago overnight, winds will shift to the north-northeast pulling colder air into northern Illinois. Rain or a rain/snow mix will change over to heavy wet snow this evening and continue through the night into Saturday morning, as system snow combines with and is enhanced by lake-effect snow.  The heavy wet snow will slowly end from the west during the day Saturday and Saturday evening, as the low pressure pulls away to the northeast.

