The NBA All-Star weekend jerseys pay tribute to Chicago’s ‘L’ lines

CHICAGO – When All-Star games come to a particular city, many leagues choose to pay tribute to their hosts in unique ways.

That is the case with the NBA, who brings their midseason classic back to Chicago for the first time since 1988, and they’re doing so with the jerseys.

Today the league revealed that the eight jerseys which will be used for various events during the weekend in February will pay tribute to the Chicago Transit Authority’s eight “L” lines that connect the city.

The Blue and the red jerseys will be worn by the NBA All-Stars themselves when they take the court for the main game on Sunday, February 16th at the United Center. Purple and orange jerseys will be worn during the NBA Rising Stars game on Friday, February 14th at the United Center, with the green and pink being used on the same night during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena.

Brown and yellow jerseys will be used during the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game which will also take place that weekend.