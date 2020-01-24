No Coaster Con 2020: Theme parks talk new additions for summer

Coaster Con is one of the American Coaster Enthusiasts biggest events of the year. It’s a week to ride tons of coasters and visit multiple theme parks right in the middle of summer. Unfortunately, we’re only in January, and there aren’t many roller coasters to ride.

Enter NO Coaster Con!

Every January, ACE members gather in Chicagoland to dream about the summer months to come. Organized by ACE’s Western Great Lakes Region, 140 enthusiasts were gathered in Rosemont to hear from 24 different theme parks and manufacturers – all presenting everything they’re working on for summer.

I was there and able to talk to a few of those reps about their plans for 2020 – Cedar Point, Kings Island, Dollywood, Santa’s Village, Raging Waves and more. You can watch the video in the player above. I’ll have even MORE discussion in my Coastin’ the Country podcast starting with today’s new episode.

The American Coaster Enthusiasts puts together events like this all year long. You can learn more about them and join at AceOnline.org.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Coastin’ the Country everywhere you listen to podcasts!