Naval Station Great Lakes on lockdown; all personnel instructed to take cover

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Naval Station Great Lakes has been placed on lockdown.

According to the naval station, the incident involving a “gate runner” happened around 7 a.m. Friday at 2601E Paul Jones Street.

Naval Station Great Lakes tells WGN someone drove through the entry control area without showing credentials and kept going. They are currently searching for the intruder.

Naval Station Great Lakes has instructed all personnel to “take cover in nearest building or structure” and await further instruction. All gates to the naval station are currently closed.

No injuries have been reported and authorities said there is no outside threat to the public.

The post on Facebook reads: “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED. We are looking for a gate runner.”

A graduation scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the naval station has been delayed an hour due to this incident.

