Man found guilty in brutal murder of Hinsdale woman in 2017

HINSDALE, Ill. — The man charged with killing a Hinsdale woman was found guilty on all counts Friday
Dominic Sanders was on trial for the murder of 51-year-old Andrea Urban who was killed in May 2017.
Urban was found beaten and stabbed to death in her home.
Urban’s 17-year-old son discovered his mother lying a pool of blood in their kitchen.
Prosecutors said the attack was so violent, the knife used, was found broken in-two.
Sanders has served prison time for various offenses, mostly forgery. His attorney reiterates Sanders was serving time for a non-violent offense.
He was released on probation in September of 2016.
