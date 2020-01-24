Watch Live: Day 4 of Trump impeachment trial; Dems discuss obstruction of Congress charge

Man found guilty in brutal murder of Hinsdale woman in 2017

Posted 6:36 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 06:38PM, January 24, 2020

HINSDALE, Ill. —  The man charged with killing a Hinsdale woman was found guilty on all counts Friday

Dominic Sanders was on trial for the murder of 51-year-old Andrea Urban who was killed in May 2017.

Dominic Sanders

Urban was found beaten and stabbed to death in her home.

Urban’s 17-year-old son discovered his mother lying a pool of blood in their kitchen.

Prosecutors said the attack was so violent, the knife used, was found broken in-two.

Sanders has served prison time for various offenses, mostly forgery.  His attorney reiterates Sanders was serving time for a non-violent offense.

He was released on probation in September of 2016.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.