Man found guilty in brutal murder of Hinsdale woman in 2017

HINSDALE, Ill. — The man charged with killing a Hinsdale woman was found guilty on all counts Friday

Dominic Sanders was on trial for the murder of 51-year-old Andrea Urban who was killed in May 2017.

Urban was found beaten and stabbed to death in her home.

Urban’s 17-year-old son discovered his mother lying a pool of blood in their kitchen.

Prosecutors said the attack was so violent, the knife used, was found broken in-two.

Sanders has served prison time for various offenses, mostly forgery. His attorney reiterates Sanders was serving time for a non-violent offense.

He was released on probation in September of 2016.