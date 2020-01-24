Harvey police chief placed on leave by mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. — Just eight months after taking office, the police chief in south suburban Harvey has been placed on leave.

Eddie Winters, a former Chicago police lieutenant was hired last May by the new mayor in an effort to shore up the department.

Sources tell WGN News, Mayor Christopher Clark placed Winters on unpaid administrative leave after Winters rescinded his order to promote two police officers to commanders last week.

One of the officers, Justin Winston was fired from the Harvey police department for incompetence a year ago. Sources told WGN News the second officer, Willie Giddens, was about to be fired for not filling out reports and crashing a number of squad cars before he resigned.

Sources close to the department also said at the mayor's request, both officers were rehired to the department. Clark then wanted them promoted.

After rescinding his original memo, Winters was placed on unpaid leave

Clark responded to WGN News via text and said, “I'm not commenting until I speak with the city council.”

A meeting is scheduled for Monday.