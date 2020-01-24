Watch Live: Day 4 of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Dense Fog Advisory until Friday evening for a portion of the Illinois Chicago area along and south of Interstate-80

Posted 11:29 AM, January 24, 2020, by

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until this Friday evening for portions of the Chicago area in Illinois south of Interstate-80. Actually patchy dense fog with visibility less than  quarter-mile is also occurring along the Lake Michigan shoreline due to on-shore easterly winds bringing moisture off the lake waters. If traveling, be prepared to possibly encounter pockets of dense fog and a sudden drop in visibility.

With low pressure approaching from the south, low-level moisture is increasing under the existing and lowering cloud layer. The combination of scattered light drizzle/rain from the low-hanging clouds and the increase in moisture has caused fog to form and visibility to drop in many areas along and south of Interstate-80.

Latest Visibility values across the Chicago area…

