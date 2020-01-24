× CTA to begin weekend-long Red Line closures this weekend

CHICAGO—The CTA will begin the first of a series of weekend-long station closures on the Red Line.

CTA Red Line riders will not have access to the Bryn Mawr, Thorndale and Granville stations from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday. Shuttle buses will provide service between Loyola and Berwyn, with stops near the affected Red Line stations.

According to Alderman Harry Osterman’s office, the series of weekend-long closures will likely run well into spring.

Crews will be working between Thorndale and Ardmore around the clock this weekend.

Trains will be traveling on the purple line tracks from Berwyn to Loyola while crews work on the Red Line tracks.

The CTA says it will be performing track and signal construction in preparation for its largest capital improvement project in CTA history, the Red and Purple Modernization Project.

Project plans include rebuilding the Red Line from Belmont to Howard and the Purple Line from Belmont to Linden and creating a new bypass north of Belmont to eliminate a bottleneck. The bypass will carry northbound Brown Line trains over the Red and Purple Line tracks, allowing the CTA to increase the number of trains it can run on the Red Line.

Work is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Alderman Osterman will be hosting several open house meetings next week to discuss the residential and business impacts of the project.