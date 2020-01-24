Coastin’ the Country Ep. 15: Six Flags Great America Tsunami Surge update and more

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

It’s the middle of January and we are back talking everything theme parks! This week on Coastin’ the Country, I am coming off my visit to the American Coaster Enthusiasts No Coaster Con. Dozens of theme parks come to Chicagoland to present all of the new stuff they’re working on for the summer. There were 140 enthusiasts in attendance to take it all in – and I was one of them.

I spoke with a bunch of park reps, including the people from Six Flags Great America. They told me about everything they are working on, including their new record breaking water coaster Tsunami Surge that is opening this summer. Here’s some video of what that will look like:

They also showed some more renderings of what they ride will look like. Take a look at those images:

TSUNAMI SURGE water coaster is coming to @SFGreat_America Hurricane Harbor. Includes some AquaLucent technology that will give you some cool lighting effects in the tunnels. #NoCoasterCon2020 pic.twitter.com/hToF5amnMY — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) January 18, 2020

We talked about some other theme park news on the podcast. Here are some links, as promised!

Thank you all for listening and don’t forget to reach out to me with any of your comments and questions! I’ll be reading them in a future episode. We’ll have more theme park news next week!

