Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen out 4-to-6 weeks with stress reaction in right pelvis

CHICAGO – It’s been a season of struggle for one of the Bulls’ youngest stars, and some news on Friday might reveal why Lauri Markkanen has been a bit off in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2020

Ahead of their game against the Kings on Friday, the Bulls announced that Lauri Markkanen will be out 4-to-6 weeks with a stress reaction in his right pelvis. This was revealed in an MRI on Thursday at Rush Hospital.

Markkanen had played against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, scoring 21 points in 34 minutes of play while grabbing six rebounds. It was one of his better games in an inconsistent month of January and the season as a whole.

In his third season with the Bulls, his points per game average has dropped from 18.7 a season ago to just 15, with his rebounds also dipping from nine last year to just 6.5 this season. Head coach Jim Boylen hinted at an oblique injury that was bugging Markkanen back in November though he never had an extended stretch out of the lineup.