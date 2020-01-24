Watch Live: Day 4 of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Around Town previews Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Disney On Ice Road Trip Adventures whisks families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments. Featuring new and classic tales – including this past summer’s hottest Disney blockbusters (Aladdin, Lion King, Mary Poppins and Toy Story 4) – this multi-generational experience is filled with exciting twists and turns as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on a memory-rich adventure to iconic destinations.  

Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures:
Now through Feb. 9
Allstate Arena and United Center
disneyonice.com

