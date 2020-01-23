Woman robbed while cleaning snow off car: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in Belmont-Cragin after a woman was attacked and robbed while cleaning the snow off her car.

Security footage shows a 48-year-old woman cleaning the snow off her car Thursday morning on the 3000 block of North Keating Avenue around 7a.m. The video shows her being approached by the offender from behind. The offender then throws her to the ground and snatches some of her belongings before fleeing the scene.

Police said at some point a witness from inside a home went outside, got in a car and drove off attempting to follow the offender. The offender then dropped the victim’s property and displayed a knife.

The victim’s belongings were then recovered.

Officials did not provide a description of the suspect. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.