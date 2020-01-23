× Warning issued after armed Red Line robberies downtown targeting juveniles

CHICAGO — Police have issued a warning after two recent Red Line robberies targeting juveniles.

The first robbery took place on Jan. 8 at around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of North State Street.

Two days later, police responded to a Red Line robbery in the 100 block of North State Street just after 1:45 p.m.

Police said the suspects are approaching juveniles on the Red Line, display or imply that they have a gun and then take the victims’ money.

Police said the suspects in the first robbery are two African Americans, 17-25 years old.

The suspect in the second robbery is described as an African American, 5’6”-5’8”, 130-140 lbs., brown eyes, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a tattoo of the cross on his forehead.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.