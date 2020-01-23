Video captures 4 masked burglars stealing ATM from liquor store in River West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Four people stole an ATM from a liquor store in the River West neighborhood — and the entire robbery was captured on surveillance video.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at BWS Beverage at 790 North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said at least four people wearing masks broke the glass front door of the store, and removed the entire ATM unit. The group loaded the machine into a black Nissan before fleeing.

The store owner estimates the ATM contained about $500-$700. He said this is the first robbery at his store.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.