Mother angry after nurse gives her daughter HPV vaccine without her permission

CHICAGO — A mother said she's angry after a nurse gave her daughter the HPV vaccine without her permission.

Jennifer Riggins' twin 16-year-old daughters attend the Chicago Collegiate Charter School in Roseland. On Tuesday, a medical van from Mobile Care, a non-profit group, came to give the high schoolers vaccinations so they would be compliant with state law.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said HPV, or human papillomavirus, is a common virus that can lead to six types of cancers associated with sexual contact. The vaccine for HPV isn’t mandatory but the CDC recommends both boys and girls get two doses beginning at 11 or 12 years old.

One of Riggins' daughters accepted the vaccine from the nurse practitioner and the other did not.

"She was thinking that it was mandatory that she needed the vaccine to continue because they’re going to be seniors next year," Riggins said.

Consent in Illinois for the HPV vaccine is 17. The girls are 16 and did not have their mother’s permission, and Riggins didn’t want them to get the vaccination.

"It wasn’t the nurses place," Riggins said. "She shouldn't even ask the question. She shouldn't even volunteer the information. She had one job and it was to make the kids compliant."

The school principal said she did not know the Mobile Care practitioners were giving the HPV vaccine to students. The principal is looking into what happened.

Mobile Care did not return WGN's request for comment.