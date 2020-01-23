Man dies, 15-year-old critical following South Side crash

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night and a 15-year-old is in critical condition following a South Side crash.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2700 block of West 82nd Street, on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

After an investigation, police believe a black 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street when its back tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle went onto the sidewalk, struck a light pole and then a tree.

A man, who is currently a John Doe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following the crash. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was transported in fair condition.

Police are investigating and believe none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

