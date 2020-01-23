× Man charged with sexual assault, robbery of woman on Red Line

CHICAGO — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man following a reported sexual assault and robbery on a Red Line train.

Antoine Jackson was arrested Tuesday in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

He’s accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching a 24-year-old woman on the Red Line near the Morse stop. Police said Jackson also took her personal belongings.

He has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, robbery and aggravated battery in a public place.

Police said surveillance images helped them positively identify Jackson. He’s due in bond court on Thursday.