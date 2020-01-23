× Lunchbreak: Seared Pork Chop with Serrano Peach BBQ Sauce and Balsamic Glaze

Executive Chef Adrian Corkill of III Forks Prime Steakhouse in Lakeshore East

III Forks

180 N. Field Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60601

312.938.4303

http://www.3Forks.com

Event:

Chicago Restaurant Week at III Forks

January 24-February 9

Enjoy a three course menu for $48 per person

Recipe:

Seared Pork Chop with Serrano Peach BBQ Sauce and Balsamic Glaze

14 oz. Double Bone Pork Chop

1 T. 3 Forks Seasoning (stop by the restaurant to get the seasoning or make your own salt and pepper mix)

2 T. Canola Oil

1 T. Balsamic Glaze (you can find this glaze near the salad dressings at your local grocer)

3 oz. (6 T) Serrano Peach BBQ Sauce

Instructions:

Cut the Pork Chop between each rib bone to make two chops. Liberally season all sides with 3 Forks Seasoning (or seasoning of your choice). In a cast iron skillet, set on medium high heat sear each side of each chop in canola oil to get a good GBD (golden brown & delicious) crust and cook through to medium. Remove the chops from the pan and set aside to rest before serving for 3 to 5 minutes. This will give you time to decorate your serving dish or dinner plate with a neat swoosh or a few dollops of the BBQ sauce. Then place the chops over, around or on the side and drizzle the whole dish with the glaze. Get creative with your presentation and serve!

Serrano Peach BBQ Sauce

1 lb. Peach slices skin off

1 Each Serrano Peppers, Sliced ¼”

1/4 Cup Shallots, Sliced ¼”

2 T. Butter, Unsalted

1/3 lb. Light Brown Sugar

Juice from one Lemon

1/2 Cup Tomato Paste

1/2 Cup Water (you may need a bit more)

1 tsp. 3 Forks Seasoning

Instructions:

Sauté the peaches, peppers and shallots in butter until soft. Add remaining ingredients and simmer stirring occasionally and add more water if the sauce is a bit too thick. With a hand mixer or food processor blend until smooth. This sauce is good served hot, warm or room temperature.