Kane’s 2010 Stanley Cup OT winner named NHL’s goal of decade

Out of all the great goals in the NHL over the last ten years, the league has chosen Patrick Kane’s 2010 OT winner to give the ‘Hawks their first Stanley Cup since 1961 the best.

On June 9, 2010, the Hawks traveled to Philadelphia with the hope of ending their 49-year drought in Game 6.

Patrick Kane's (@88PKane) OT goal to win the 2010 Stanley Cup is @NHLdotcom's Goal of the Decade. 👏 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/5hIPDvbrwT Who will be named to the All-Decade Team? Find out Friday, January 24 at 6:30 ET on @NHLonNBCSports. pic.twitter.com/XWiTmWlt32 — NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2020

Kane’s 10th goal of the playoffs almost didn’t happen. With 3:59 left in the third, Flyers’ winger Scott Hartnell tapped in his second goal of the game to tie things up at 3-3.

4:06 into overtime, Kane took a pass from Brian Campbell, who did a great job of keeping the play in Chicago’s zone, and the rest was history.

His quick deke to the left and snipe from almost the goal line will forever be etched into the minds of Blackhawks’ fans. At the time, Kane seemed to be the only human on the planet who knew the goal was in.

The puck didn’t light up the lamp and got stuck underneath the net, leading to mass confusion as Kane skated to Antti Niemi, pumping his fists along the way.

After a quick look at the cameras, the referees ruled it a goal to a stunned Wachovia Center.

The goal started the Hawks’ dynasty run; winning in dramatic fashion in 2013 against Boston and in 2015 at home against Tampa Bay.

In addition to Kane’s goal of the decade, the ‘Hawks were named franchise of the decade and Coach Q was named coach of the decade.

Kane recently notched his 1,000 career point.

When asked, “what’s next?”

“How ‘bout a few more cups?” he replied to a packed UC crowd.