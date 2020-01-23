Chicago Scene: Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
Chef Roberto Carlos from La Buona Vita Restaurant
La Buona Vita Restaurant – 15 W. Calendar Ave., La Grange, IL
Event:
Soup & Bread Event benefiting BEDS PLUS
January 26th
3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
$25 per person
Holiday Inn William Tell Banquets – 6201 Joliet Rd., Countryside
https://beds-plus.org/events/soup-bread/
Recipe:
Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
4 qt. vegetable broth
2 oz. (4T) vegetable oil
½ Chopped onion
2 c. white sliced mushrooms
2 c. dried porcini mushrooms
4 oz. (1/2 cup) chopped parsley
½ lb. butter
1 c. rice flour
1 qt. (4 cups) heavy whipping cream
Salt, pepper, granulated garlic to taste
Instructions:
Add 2oz. (4T) vegetable oil to stock pot when hot add onion and sauté until transparent. Add vegetable broth, sliced mushrooms and porcini mushrooms.
Let simmer for 10 – 15 minutes.
Next add heavy whipping cream and let simmer for 10 – 15 minutes.
With butter and rice flour make a roux and add to pot and let simmer once again 10 – 15 minutes.
Soup will thicken. Add parsley, salt, pepper and granulated garlic to taste.