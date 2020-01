Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- Three American firefighters were killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia. The men were in a water tanker plane when it crashed in the Snowy Mountains in New South Wales.

Field reports showed the plane came down, crashed, and there was a large fireball. Authorities have found the wreckage at the crash site, but have not found any survivors.

The victims have not been identified. We’ll update this story and more information becomes available.