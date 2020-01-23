16-year-old and infant son missing from Crown Point, may be in danger

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Authorities in Indiana are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old baby.

Caneesha Ellis and her son Kannon were reported missing from Crown Point, Indiana. They were last seen Tuesday and police believe they are in danger and may require medical assistance.

Caneesha is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kannon is described as a 27 inches tall, 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey fuzzy bear snow suit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Crown Point Police Department at 219-660-0000.