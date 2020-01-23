× 1 man dead after shooting at Chatham Walgreens

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was killed Thursday evening after a shooing at a Walgreens in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was sitting in the drive thru of the Walgreens at 11 E. 75th Street around 9:45 p.m. when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The 27-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

A female passenger was taken to St. Bernards Hospital with minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.