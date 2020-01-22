“Troop Zero” star Milan Ray plus the Girl Scouts from Madison Elementary Troop 130!

Milan Ray is one of the stars of the new Amazon Prime film "Troop Zero." She's joined in studio by students from Girl Scout Troop 130!
The film takes place in rural 1977 Georgia, where a misfit girl dreams of making contact with outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond. Directed by Bert & Bertie. Written by Lucy Alibar. Starring Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charles Shotwell and Allison Janney and Milan Ray.