“Troop Zero” star Milan Ray plus the Girl Scouts from Madison Elementary Troop 130!

The film takes place in rural 1977 Georgia, where a misfit girl dreams of making contact with outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond. Directed by Bert & Bertie. Written by Lucy Alibar. Starring Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charles Shotwell and Allison Janney and Milan Ray.