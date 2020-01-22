Travelers flying into O’Hare from China screened for coronavirus starting Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Travelers arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport from Asia will be screened for the respiratory coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision comes as health officials announced a man in Washington state is infected with the virus. The U.S. is the fifth nation to report seeing the illness, joining China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

The virus, which is part of the coronavirus family, which includes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, broke out in Wuhan, China last month. Symptoms include fever, coughing and breathing problems.

The CDC arrived Wednesday morning to O'Hare to begin screening all passengers coming from from Wuhan, where the death toll has jumped to at least 17. There are more than 470 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The spread and cause are still not clear.

Passengers leaving Asia are also being screened.

According to an airport source, flight manifests indicate about 20 passengers will be arriving Wednesday after originally departing from Wuhan.

So far, there remains only one confirmed case in the US near Seattle. But more cases may be inevitable with the Lunar New Year this week, and millions of people traveling in Asia and around to world to celebrate with family.