Police pursue car through South Side after reports of carjacking

Posted 4:23 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:27PM, January 22, 2020

CHICAGO — Chicago police pursued a car through the South Side Wednesday afternoon after reports of an attempted carjacking.

SkyCam9 was over the high-speed pursuit until it ended near 99th Street and Halstead Avenue near the Bishop Ford expressway around 4 p.m.

At that point, occupants of the car got out and attempted to run from police.

Officers appeared to apprehend them after a short foot chase.

The incident appeared to have started in Calumet Park.

No other information is provided at this time.

Check back for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.