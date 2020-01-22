Police pursue car through South Side after reports of carjacking

CHICAGO — Chicago police pursued a car through the South Side Wednesday afternoon after reports of an attempted carjacking.

SkyCam9 was over the high-speed pursuit until it ended near 99th Street and Halstead Avenue near the Bishop Ford expressway around 4 p.m.

At that point, occupants of the car got out and attempted to run from police.

Officers appeared to apprehend them after a short foot chase.

The incident appeared to have started in Calumet Park.

No other information is provided at this time.

Check back for details.