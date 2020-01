× Pearl Jam Shares New Song “Dance of the Clairvoyants”: off the new album Gigaton

PEARL JAM just released the first song from their upcoming album, Gigaton. The song is called “dance of the clairvoyants”. Bassist Jeff Ament says the song opens new doors creatively for the band.

The album is set to come out on March 27th. Pearl Jam will also be touring starting in March.