Messy weather system brings snow overnight, turns to wintry mix Friday and Saturday

It's hardly a super storm by late January standards, but a long duration wintry precipitation event commences later Wednesday night/early Thursday morning and may last through Saturday afternoon before moving east.

It starts with a period of snowfall starting late Wednesday night that could bring light to moderate accumulations. The snow is due to reach the city sometime between midnight and 3 a.m., and may impact Thursday morning's rush hour. With snow falling occasionally throughout the day Thursday, it could end up laying down 1-3 inches of accumulating snow by Thursday night.

As temperatures move above freezing, a period of rain, snow and wintry mix could move in either late Thursday night or in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, and lasting into the early evening. Precipitation could change to rain during this period in the south and Indiana suburbs, while staying as mainly snow in northwest sections of the metro area.

Precipitation is then expected to change back to a period of snow Friday night/Saturday, with some additional accumulations likely.

Despite a few messy days ahead, the overall temperature trend remains well above normal going through next week and the remainder of January 2020. A punch of colder arctic air continues to be advertised as arriving later in the first week of February.