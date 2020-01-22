× Marni Yang’s attorney to ask about evidence found at murder scene

CHICAGO—The woman convicted of killing the pregnant girlfriend of a former Chicago Bear will be in court Wednesday.

Marni Yang was convicted in 2011 for murdering Rhoni Reuter and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Now, Yang’s attorney will ask that a fingerprint found at the murder scene be run through a national database. They will also challenge the alibi of Reuter’s boyfriend, Shaun Gayle.

At her trial, Yang was portrayed as Gayle’s scorned girlfriend, driven by jealousy. But Yang’s attorneys say they’ve uncovered new evidence and have been pushing for a new trial.

Michelle Ammentorp, a longtime friend of Reuter has also expressed doubt about Yang’s guilt, believing she was wrongfully convicted and that the real killer is still out there.

Last month, a judge ruled Yang’s wrongful conviction petition can move forward.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.