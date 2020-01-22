Watch Live: Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Lunchbreak: Long Life Noodles with Braised Pork

Posted 11:33 AM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 12:46PM, January 22, 2020

Data pix.
Chris Traynor

PL8 Simply Asian

736 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010

(847) 382-1988

http://www.pl8simplyasian.com

TL’s Four Seasons
110 W. Bartlett Ave., Bartlett, IL 60103

(630) 830-1988

www.tlsfourseasons.com

Events:

-Chinese New Year specials that PL8 Simply Asian & TL’s Four Seasons will offer, January 25-26.

-On February 9 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., PL8 will host two Lion Dances in honor of the New Year.

-On February 16 at 7:30 p.m., TL’s will host a Lion Dance.

Recipe:

Braised Pork Butt Recipe

5 lb                       Pork Butt

5 Tbsp                  Soy Sauce

10.5 Cups             Water

4 Tbsp                  Mushroom Soy

½ piece                 Cinnamon Sticks

2 pieces                Star Anise

11 Tbsp                Ginger, chopped

3 Tbsp                  Scallions, chopped

2 pieces                Dry Chili

1 whole orange     Orange Peel

4                           Garlic Cloves, chopped

4 Tbsp                  Oil (for cooking)

 

  1. Clean any excess fat off pork butt
  2. Put stock pot on stove on medium heat
  3. Add oil to stock pot and brown pork butt
  4. Remove pork butt and sauté ginger, scallions, garlic, orange peel, and dry chilies for 2 min.
  5. Add water and remaining ingredients to stock pot
  6. Bring to a boil
  7. Add pork butt to braising liquid
  8. Cook uncovered on medium heat until tender. About 2 hours.
  9. Add more water if necessary- pork butt should be submerged in liquid at all times.

 

Sauce for cooking long life noodles

2 Tbsp                  Sambal Chili Paste

8 Tbsp                  Hoisin Sauce

4 Tbsp                  Red Wine Vinegar

4 Tbsp                  Sugar

20 Tbsp                Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp                  Oyster Sauce

 

  1. Place sambal, hoisin, red wine vinegar, sugar, soy, and oyster sauce into a large mixing bowl
  2. Mix all ingredients until sugar is dissolved
  3. Set aside until pork butt is done

 

Cooking procedure

½ cup                   Sliced Shitake Mushrooms

¼ cup                    Bean Sprouts

¼ cup                    Shredded Carrots

1 cup                     Shanghai Bok Choy

8 oz. (1 cup)          Shanghai Noodle Portion

6 oz (3/4 cup)        Braised Pork Portion

5 Tbsp                  Salad Oil/Canola Oil

1 tsp                     Minced Ginger

1 tsp                     Minced Garlic

 

  1. Heat the Oil in wok
  2. Add shitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic and, bean sprouts to hot wok
  3. Sauté for 30 seconds
  4. Blanch bok choy, carrots and shanghai noodle ( any thick wheat noodles will work if you cannot find shanghai noodles) in boiling water for 3 minute, or until noodles are al dente
  5. Add the braised pork butt and long life noodle sauce to hot wok and bring sauce to a simmer
  6. Finish with the blanched bok choy, shredded carrots, and noodles
  7. Toss until sauce is absorbed
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.