Lunchbreak: Long Life Noodles with Braised Pork

PL8 Simply Asian
736 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 382-1988
TL’s Four Seasons
110 W. Bartlett Ave., Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 830-1988
Events:
-Chinese New Year specials that PL8 Simply Asian & TL’s Four Seasons will offer, January 25-26.
-On February 9 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., PL8 will host two Lion Dances in honor of the New Year.
-On February 16 at 7:30 p.m., TL’s will host a Lion Dance.
Recipe:
Braised Pork Butt Recipe
5 lb Pork Butt
5 Tbsp Soy Sauce
10.5 Cups Water
4 Tbsp Mushroom Soy
½ piece Cinnamon Sticks
2 pieces Star Anise
11 Tbsp Ginger, chopped
3 Tbsp Scallions, chopped
2 pieces Dry Chili
1 whole orange Orange Peel
4 Garlic Cloves, chopped
4 Tbsp Oil (for cooking)
- Clean any excess fat off pork butt
- Put stock pot on stove on medium heat
- Add oil to stock pot and brown pork butt
- Remove pork butt and sauté ginger, scallions, garlic, orange peel, and dry chilies for 2 min.
- Add water and remaining ingredients to stock pot
- Bring to a boil
- Add pork butt to braising liquid
- Cook uncovered on medium heat until tender. About 2 hours.
- Add more water if necessary- pork butt should be submerged in liquid at all times.
Sauce for cooking long life noodles
2 Tbsp Sambal Chili Paste
8 Tbsp Hoisin Sauce
4 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar
4 Tbsp Sugar
20 Tbsp Soy Sauce
1 Tbsp Oyster Sauce
- Place sambal, hoisin, red wine vinegar, sugar, soy, and oyster sauce into a large mixing bowl
- Mix all ingredients until sugar is dissolved
- Set aside until pork butt is done
Cooking procedure
½ cup Sliced Shitake Mushrooms
¼ cup Bean Sprouts
¼ cup Shredded Carrots
1 cup Shanghai Bok Choy
8 oz. (1 cup) Shanghai Noodle Portion
6 oz (3/4 cup) Braised Pork Portion
5 Tbsp Salad Oil/Canola Oil
1 tsp Minced Ginger
1 tsp Minced Garlic
- Heat the Oil in wok
- Add shitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic and, bean sprouts to hot wok
- Sauté for 30 seconds
- Blanch bok choy, carrots and shanghai noodle ( any thick wheat noodles will work if you cannot find shanghai noodles) in boiling water for 3 minute, or until noodles are al dente
- Add the braised pork butt and long life noodle sauce to hot wok and bring sauce to a simmer
- Finish with the blanched bok choy, shredded carrots, and noodles
- Toss until sauce is absorbed