Lunchbreak: Long Life Noodles with Braised Pork

Chris Traynor

PL8 Simply Asian

736 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010

(847) 382-1988

http://www.pl8simplyasian.com

TL’s Four Seasons

110 W. Bartlett Ave., Bartlett, IL 60103

(630) 830-1988

www.tlsfourseasons.com

Events:

-Chinese New Year specials that PL8 Simply Asian & TL’s Four Seasons will offer, January 25-26.

-On February 9 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., PL8 will host two Lion Dances in honor of the New Year.

-On February 16 at 7:30 p.m., TL’s will host a Lion Dance.

Recipe:

Braised Pork Butt Recipe

5 lb Pork Butt

5 Tbsp Soy Sauce

10.5 Cups Water

4 Tbsp Mushroom Soy

½ piece Cinnamon Sticks

2 pieces Star Anise

11 Tbsp Ginger, chopped

3 Tbsp Scallions, chopped

2 pieces Dry Chili

1 whole orange Orange Peel

4 Garlic Cloves, chopped

4 Tbsp Oil (for cooking)

Clean any excess fat off pork butt Put stock pot on stove on medium heat Add oil to stock pot and brown pork butt Remove pork butt and sauté ginger, scallions, garlic, orange peel, and dry chilies for 2 min. Add water and remaining ingredients to stock pot Bring to a boil Add pork butt to braising liquid Cook uncovered on medium heat until tender. About 2 hours. Add more water if necessary- pork butt should be submerged in liquid at all times.

Sauce for cooking long life noodles

2 Tbsp Sambal Chili Paste

8 Tbsp Hoisin Sauce

4 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

4 Tbsp Sugar

20 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Oyster Sauce

Place sambal, hoisin, red wine vinegar, sugar, soy, and oyster sauce into a large mixing bowl Mix all ingredients until sugar is dissolved Set aside until pork butt is done

Cooking procedure

½ cup Sliced Shitake Mushrooms

¼ cup Bean Sprouts

¼ cup Shredded Carrots

1 cup Shanghai Bok Choy

8 oz. (1 cup) Shanghai Noodle Portion

6 oz (3/4 cup) Braised Pork Portion

5 Tbsp Salad Oil/Canola Oil

1 tsp Minced Ginger

1 tsp Minced Garlic