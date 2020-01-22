× Juice WRLD died from overdose, according to medical examiner

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner released the cause of death of Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD.

The rapper, whose legal name was Jarad A. Higgins, died last month after he suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Wednesday officials announced that Higgins died as a result of an overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

His death has been determined an accident.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

Juice WRLD got his start on the music sharing platform SoundCloud before signing to a record label and finding major success on streaming services. His major-label debut album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” was a platinum success. It featured the hit “All Girls Are the Same,” which gained platinum status, alongside seven more platinum hits including “Armed & Dangerous,” “Robbery,” “Fine China” and “Legends,” which features the lyrics: “What’s the 27 Club?/We ain’t making it past 21.”

He’s had 10 songs reach gold status and also had success with 2018’s “Wrld on Drugs,” a collaborative album with rapper-singer-producer Future.

His second album, “Death Race for Love,” debuted on top of the Billboard charts this year and his most recent single, “Bandit” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, reached the Top 10 of the pop charts in October.

Juice WRLD graduated in 2017 from Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School.