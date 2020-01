Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Way back in 2008...12 years ago...the Jonas Brothers starred in a Disney Channel movie called Camp Rock. Yesterday, for apparently no reason whatsoever, the brothers decided to recreate that scene and post it on their Tik Tok. Check out the recreation and then see it side by side with the original.

Full Tik Tok below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@jonasbrothers/video/6784515278651903238