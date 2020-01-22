× Joliet cop charged in deadly DUI crash due in court

JOLIET—An off-duty Joliet police officer, involved in a deadly crash, is due in court Wednesday.

Erin Zilka was driving on I-55 near Plainfield when she crashed into a box truck Sunday morning. The box truck had previously collided with a pickup truck.

Her passenger, Berwyn officer Charles Schauer, was killed.

Zilka was issued a misdemeanor ticket. But the Illinois State Police have recommended she be charged with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.

Her attorney, Jeffrey Tomczak, previously told WGN that Zilka’s blood alcohol content was under the legal limit, but did not specify what it was.

Illinois State Police charged the driver who caused the initial crash with a DUI on Monday.

Zilka is set to appear in court at 9 a.m.