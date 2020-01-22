× Does Chicago get more snow during the first or the second half of the winter season?

Dear Tom,

On average, does Chicago get more snow during the first or the second half of the winter season?

Jimmy Hines, Gary, Indiana

Dear Jimmy,

Let’s call January 15 the exact middle of t he winter season. Using Chicago’s snowfall data from the winter seasons of 1884-85 through 2018-19 (135 seasons), total snowfall from the autumn of any given season through January 14 was 2,086.7 inches, on January 15 it was 39.0 inches and from January 16 onward through the end of each snow season, 2,927.7 inches. That works out to an average of 37.4 inches of snow in a given snow season; autumn through January 14 yields 15.4 inches per season on average, January 15 is 0.3 inches and January 16 onward yields 21.7 inches. The answer to your question: Chicago’s snow season is most snowy in the second half of the snow season.