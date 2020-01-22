× Disabled FedEx truck burglarized on I-57 near Calumet Park, police say

CALUMET PARK, Ill. — A disabled FedEx truck was burglarized on Interstate 57 near Calumet Park, according to police.

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday as the truck was stalled on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street

State police said as the driver waited for help, some vehicles pulled up behind the truck — and without the driver knowing — someone opened the trailer and stole several packages.

FedEx is checking shipping labels to determine what was taken.

The police were notified by people who witnessed the theft from passing cars.

The incident is under investigation.