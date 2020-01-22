Watch Live: Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Disabled FedEx truck burglarized on I-57 near Calumet Park, police say

Posted 12:24 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 12:39PM, January 22, 2020

CALUMET PARK, Ill. — A disabled FedEx truck was burglarized on Interstate 57 near Calumet Park, according to police.

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday as the truck was stalled on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street

State police said as the driver waited for help, some vehicles pulled up behind the truck — and without the driver knowing — someone opened the trailer and stole several packages.

FedEx is checking shipping labels to determine what was taken.

The police were notified by people who witnessed the theft from passing cars.

The incident is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.