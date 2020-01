CHICAGO — A child and an adult were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an apartment fire on Chicago’s South Side.

Crews responded to the 700 block of East 93rd around 4:30 p.m in the Burnside neighborhood.

Fire officials said both the child and adult were rescued from the building and taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

It is not clear how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.