At least 4 injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO—A car crash on the Southwest Side involving an ambulance sent at least four people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred near the 7100 block of South Rockwell Street at approximately 8:14 a.m., according to Chicago police spokesperson Karie James.

According to James, only one other vehicle was involved with the accident.

A total of six people were involved in the accident.

No further details have been released at this time.