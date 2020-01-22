Watch Live: Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Around Town learns COBRA self defense with the Buddha Warrior Girls

Posted 12:42 PM, January 22, 2020, by and
Data pix.

Buddha Warrior will empower every individual to believe in themselves, honor themselves and respect themselves.

Data pix.
Data pix.

cobrachicago.com
buddhawarriors.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.