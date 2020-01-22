5-year-old’s birthday wish inspires donation of dozens of blankets, pillows for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Unlike most other five-year-olds, Tyler Slitz's birthday wish wasn't for toys; it was for bedding.

He asked for sheets, blankets and pillows, but not for himself — for every kid going without. His mom Jackie said when Tyler found out that the local charity Sleep in Heavenly Peace only had four pillows to donate, he announced he was going to change that.

"I asked for the bedding so I could fill my whole house with stuff for other kids," Tyler said.

Through birthday donations and a couple checks from local Libertyville businesses, Tyler was able to donate 145 sets of bedding.

Daniel Harris is the head of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and said he never dreamed it would be a kid that would fill his storage room.

"He's just an amazing kid...unbelievable," Harris said. "He is a bright star in the world today."

Tyler donated so much bedding that 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace" was able to give their surplus to other chapters around Chicago.

If you want to support Tyler's amazing endeavor, you can contact Harris directly or donate through their website.