2 women sue City of Chicago, convicted police officers after police raids

CHICAGO — Two women are suing the City of Chicago and two convicted Chicago police officers after they say the officers used fake search warrants to raid their homes.

After two raids in her home, Micaela Cruz said she and her four children were traumatized.

“It's actually terrorizing I get nervous, panic attacks, when I see the police or if blue lights come up behind me," she said.

In January 2018, Chicago police Officers David Salgado and Xavier Elizondo broke down the door of Cruz's apartment, held her oldest son at gunpoint and raided the home and took $800 in cash.

The officers claimed they had a search warrant for drugs that was later determined to be bogus.

“When the FBI put these officers under surveillance they caught them doing the false search warrants breaking into people's homes putting people at gunpoint and robbing them,” Jon Loevy, Cruz’s attorney, said.

Salgado and Elizondo were accused of doing the same thing at the home of Irene Simmons.

Both women are filing a civil suit against the officers, and the Chicago Police Department following an FBI investigation and federal trial.

Both men were convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. This new civil suit also points the finger at the city and police department, alleging a code of silence and failure of oversight.

“The Chicago Police Department has work to do to prevent things like this from recurring,” Loevy said.

Joshua Tepfer, Cruz’s attorney said they intend to dig deeper to find out how many people have been affected.

Cruz's home was raided a second time last January by different officers. She felt that was retaliation for speaking up. In both of the raids, the charges were dropped.

The officers charged will be sentenced in February.