× 13-year-old boy stabbed in the face with scissors by classmate

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy has been accused of stabbing a 13-year-old classmate at a West Pullman school.

Police said the boy got into a fight with a 13-year-old at the Chicago Collegiate Charter School, 11816 S. Indiana Ave., on Wednesday. The 12-year-old was accused of pulling out a pair of scissors and stabbing the 13-year-old twice in the face and once in the leg.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was stabilized.

Charges are pending against the 12-year-old.

No further information was provided.