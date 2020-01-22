13-year-old boy stabbed in the face with scissors by classmate

Posted 6:51 PM, January 22, 2020, by

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy has been accused of stabbing a 13-year-old classmate at a West Pullman school.

Police said the boy got into a fight with a 13-year-old at the Chicago Collegiate Charter School, 11816 S. Indiana Ave., on Wednesday. The 12-year-old was accused of pulling out a pair of scissors and stabbing the 13-year-old twice in the face and once in the leg.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was stabilized.

Charges are pending against the 12-year-old.

No further information was provided.

