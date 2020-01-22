1 dead, 2 injured after West Garfield Park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the incident started as a verbal confrontation just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue. Three people were shot during the incident — all three were inside a vehicle. A man in his 20s was the driver and the other two, ages 19 and 15, were the passengers.

The three were driving down the street, according to police, and stopped to talk to a man on the corner. That's when the argument began. The man on the corner then fired shots, striking the driver. The driver then lost control of the car and collided with a parked car on the street.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital after the shooting. The man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen and died at the hospital. The 19-year-old and 15-year-old, were both shot in the thighs and listed in good condition.

No further information was provided.

Breaking: reports of multiple people shot near Kilpatrick & Monroe. Search dog on the scene, too. No explanation from police yet. Will update when I hear more. #WGNNEWS pic.twitter.com/IcMX4d33kN — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) January 22, 2020