Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 20s with mostly sunny conditions
-
Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 20s, cold and mostly sunny conditions
-
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s, cloudy and mild conditions
-
Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 20s with lake-effect snow showers in some parts
-
What is the difference between “partly sunny” and “partly cloudy” when used in weather forecasts?
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s, cloudy with occasional light rain
-
-
Weather to become unsettled as November wanes
-
Winter chill to return following Monday’s rain
-
Freezing drizzle could cause hazardous driving conditions into Monday morning
-
Chicagoland now braces for brutal, record-breaking cold
-
Slow slick commute across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana early this Tuesday morning
-
-
Hazardous travel conditions overnight across northern Illinois into NW Indiana
-
Forecast: Hazardous travel conditions Chicago area-wide Wednesday morning
-
Update – Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories strong winds/waves and flooding rains continue across the Chicago area this Saturday morning