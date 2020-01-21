Oakbrook Terrace mayor resigns amid federal corruption investigation: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — The mayor of Oakbrook Terrace has resigned during an ongoing federal corruption investigation.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Tony Ragucci is linked to a wider federal probe into a company that operates red light cameras.

The 64-year-old former police officer submitted his letter of resignation on Friday, after serving as mayor of Oakbrook Terrace for about a decade.

The resignation comes on the heels of a Tribune report that Ragucci had used $30,000 in campaign funds to pay for a defense attorney.

The former mayor is among a number of elected officials and contractors linked to “safe speed," a controversial company which operates lucrative red light camera systems — two in Oakbrook Terrace.

The former mayor’s picture is still on the wall at city hall as of Tuesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported just recently that the FBI had seized $60,000 in cash from Ragucci’s home. But the reason for that raid has not yet been disclosed.

Before his name surfaced in the investigation, Ragucci had told the Sun-Times that this community’s contract with safe speed was legit and clean.

According to a press release, "the City of Oakbrook Terrace will elect of the aldermen as acting mayor to serve until a mayor is elected at the next general municipal election and as qualified."